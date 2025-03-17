Jury finds man guilty of 2024 home invasion

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County jury found 25-year-old Larry Kent guilty of a July 2024 home invasion which resulted in the assault of a 18-year-old woman.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a release that Kent, of Pembroke Township, forced his way into a residence in unincorporated Kankakee County on July 10, 2024.

The victim was holding her infant daughter when Kent was accused of assaulting her. The victim suffered a severe laceration to her head and other injuries.

Home invasion is a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison sentence of 6 to 30 years. The jury did not reach a verdict in a second charge, aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, the release said.

“We should all be able to feel safe in our own homes. This conviction demonstrates our commitment to holding violent offenders accountable and ensuring justice for victims,” Rowe said in the release.

“I commend the survivor for her incredible bravery and express my gratitude to all those who assisted in this case,” Rowe said in the release. “The combined efforts of law enforcement, medical professionals, and first responders have brought justice to a heinous crime.”

Rowe prosecuted the case and was assisted by Sarah Heenan.

Post-trial motions in the case will be heard at 10:30 a.m. on May 9. If those motions are unsuccessful, they will proceed to sentencing on that date, Rowe said.