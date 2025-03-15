KVTA announces ‘Matilda the Musical’

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association recently announced the final show of the season, “Matilda the Musical,” the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The performance will be from April 11 to 13 at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 S. Warren Ave., Kankakee.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning “Matilda the Musical” is a masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, “Matilda” has won 47 international awards.

Matilda, played by Noelle Fightmaster of Bourbonnais, is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers.

She’s unloved by her cruel parents, played by Kyle Cassady of Bourbonnais and Christine Case of Kankakee, but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey, played by Morgan George of Bradley.

During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality.

Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however. The school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, played by Jordyn Clark of Ashkum, hates children and just loves to punish those who don’t abide by her rules.

But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, “Matilda” is a joyous, girl-power romp.

The production additionally showcases the talents of Pat Ward of Ashkum; Jillian Aldridge, Jude Burton, Bella Beaver, Sevin Casey, Emma Day, Heather Day, Jackson Day, Grace Fightmaster, Mattie Keller, Kylee Kothe, Stacy Kothe, Charlee Meister and Zac Stephens of Bourbonnais; and Randy Fisher, Morgan Holmes and Pine Kimery of Bradley.

Also, Anna Poole of Chebanse; Jamie O’Sullivan of Frankfort; Chloe Cunnington, Jamie Howard Breeden, Ruby Christensen, Melaina Hall, Hadley Kirkland, Ryan Runner and Kaliph Whitlow of Kankakee; Chloe Kearney, Aidan Troendle, Anneliese Troendle, Balian Troendle and Nicholas Troendle of St. Anne; and Brynlee Shoufler, Karen Shoufler and Kolbee Shoufler of Watseka are featured.

Courtney Stephens is the director, Gina O’Connor the assistant director, Bruce Heyen the vocal director and Case Koerner the choreographer.

The performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 11; at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 13. Tickets are available online at KVTA.org or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.