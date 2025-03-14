Manteno’s Ava Peterson earns IHSA All-State Academic honors

The IHSA recognized 26 of the best and brightest student-athletes across the state last week, and includes in that prestigious group is one Manteno High School senior.

Ava Peterson was selected to the IHSA’s All-State Academic team that was released March 5. Out of over 400 statewide nominees, Peterson was selected as one of 26 student-athletes recognized for their successes both on the field and in the classroom.

To be considered for the team, student-athletes must have a 3.5 GPA on a four-point scale upon completion of their seventh semester of high school (first semester of senior year). They must also have participated in at least two IHSA sponsored sports or activities for the past two years and “demonstrated outstanding citizenship.”

Peterson said that Manteno athletic director Justin Emerson notified her that she was being nominated by the school. But she didn’t expect to be selected, nor did she realize the magnitude of her achievement until Emerson explained it to her after her selection.

“I didn’t really (understand the magnitude), and then he said 400-something people applied, and it was like, hey, that’s a big thing,” Peterson said. “Definitely put it into perspective a little bit.”

And when looking at the criteria for the team alongside Peterson’s lengthy resume, nominating her was a no-brainer for Emerson.

“Ava is more than worthy to be honored by the IHSA on their All-State Academic team this year,” Emerson said. “Ava is a standout athlete, a dedicated student and an active member of the Manteno community, and she continues to inspire those around her with her hard work and leadership.”

A three-sport athlete, Peterson will embark on her senior softball season that begins next week, her fourth on the varsity team. The pitcher and center fielder earned her first Illinois Softball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State first team and Daily Journal All-Area honors as a junior last year, and in total has an ICE third-team (freshman), All-Area special mention (freshman) and honorable mention (sophomore) recognition as well, earning All-Illinois Central Eight Conference honors all three years.

Peterson is also a three-year starter on the basketball team, where she’s the school’s single-season assist leader, and two-year starter in volleyball, a three-time ICE All-Academic pick in all three sports, and is a two-time member of the ICE honor band.

Between her three sports, Peterson and the Panthers have a cumulative record of 206-101-2. In softball, she helped the team to a Class 2A Regional title as a freshman and has seen them finish no worse than second in the ICE, including a 14-0 conference-winning run last spring.

But it’s on the basketball court where Peterson’s been the most proud so far. Coming into what was a struggling program when she entered the varsity level as a sophomore, Peterson and the Panthers broke a 33-year regional championship drought her junior year and won the ICE for the first time this season.

“That meant a lot, just because the basketball program was one where, my freshman year, we were struggling to be .500,” Peterson said. “Just to see us come back and win a regional championship versus a rival team last year, I’d say that’s gonna be one of my favorite moments, no matter how the rest of this year goes.”

While basketball is where she’s been the most proud, softball is where she’s shined the brightest and where she’ll continue her athletic career in college. She will play at Washington University in St. Louis, where she’ll also major in biology with a pre-medical focus, the beginning steps towards becoming a doctor.

“Ava is the kind of girl you want on your team,” Manteno softball coach Josh Carlile said. “One of the pillars to our program is having a blue collar work ethic. Ava does that in every aspect of her life. She is truly special.”

And although she’s no stranger to receiving accolades for her athletic prowess, her latest honor is one that’s come with the same level of pride, but with a different feel.

“It’s a very different type of pride, more of an individual pride I guess,” Peterson said. “But it’s more of an honor, I feel like, knowing the quality of other candidates that applied for this. It just means a lot to me.”