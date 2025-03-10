SKDO adds new shareholder to the firm

Smith, Koelling, Dykstra & Ohm recently announced that Karen Benson has been named as a shareholder of the accounting firm, effective Jan. 1.

Benson brings many years of experience to the role, most recently as senior manager, and she will focus on integrating the firm’s strategic goals across service lines while continuing to specialize in small- to mid-sized business consulting, tax planning and financial reporting.

“For the past several years, Karen has been an important part of the leadership of the firm,” said Mike Stroud, managing shareholder of SKDO. “Her passion to make the firm better for both our people and our clients has driven meaningful advancements for the firm. We’re excited to welcome Karen as a shareholder, and we’re confident her leadership will continue to elevate our firm and deliver value to our clients.”

Benson, a certified public accountant and graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, joined the firm in 2007 and is passionate about helping businesses succeed, as well as moving the firm forward in an ever-changing environment.

She specializes in helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses through practiced tax and advisory services and is deeply committed to staff development, serving as a mentor and championing the firm’s core value, passion for our people who care for our clients, according to an SKDO news release

Benson said she is “excited to step into this new role and continue helping our clients and staff achieve their goals.”

For information about SKDO, visit skdocpa.com or call 815-937-1997.