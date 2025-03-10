Kankakee County Museum to host magazines’s 20th anniversary celebration

Kankakee County Museum recently announced it will host a special event celebrating the 20th anniversary of Consciousness Magazine, founded by bestselling author Aaron Robinson.

The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 at 801 S. Eighth Ave. in Kankakee. The milestone event will feature the dedication of the first issue from 20 years ago, marking two decades of content.

Consciousness Magazine was launched in 2004 by Robinson with the mission to spread awareness and inspire positive change. Over the years, the magazine has featured interviews with notable individuals such as Danny Glover, the late Dr. Maya Angelou, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Tito Jackson, Blair Underwood, David and Tamela Mann, Tony Little, India Arie, NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, DJ Premier and WWE Superstar Booker T Huffman, among many others.

The publication covers a wide range of topics including business, lifestyle, health, environment, sports, technology, community efforts, arts and culture, and product reviews. It also provides tips and advice through its columns.

The event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend and partake in the festivities.

Consciousness Magazine bills itself as a lifestyle, entertainment and inspiration publication dedicated to raising the level of consciousness, promoting understanding, and making a difference through strong articles and compelling visuals.