Momence police charge three men with fraud

MOMENCE – Three out-of-state suspects were charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with fraud.

The three men were caught by officers with the Momence Police Department in possession of fake $100 bills, currency printing equipment and materials, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a Wednesday news release.

Under Illinois law, fraud is a Class 3 felony, which carries a penalty of up to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Terry Daniel, 24, of Florida; Jalen Evans, 24, of South Carolina; and Cameron Stallings, 25, of Mississippi, appeared in court Wednesday for their detention hearings.

Terry Daniel

Jalen Evans

Cameron Stallings

All three defendants were ordered released from custody because fraud is a nondetainable offense under Illinois’ Safe-T Act, Rowe said in the release.

Rowe said it is unknown at this time if the trio are suspects in other states.

Momence Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said no other information would be released, as the investigation is ongoing.

“These charges are a testament to the hard work and dedication of law enforcement officers who remain committed to protecting the community from fraudulent schemes that undermine our economy and deprive merchants of a fair sale,” Rowe said in the release. “We take crimes like this seriously, especially when they involve organized and illegal efforts to counterfeit money.”

Rowe said merchants in Kankakee County are reminded to remain vigilant in using counterfeit detection techniques.

The U.S. Secret Service offers tips on detecting fraudulent currency at shorturl.at/sb7em .

Rowe further encourages anyone with information about counterfeit currency or other fraudulent activity to contact local law enforcement immediately.