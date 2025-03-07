Bradley set for 20-acre annexation

BRADLEY — A 20-acre parcel of farm property immediately east of the Aspen Ridge Golf Course just outside of the Bradley village limits in Bourbonnais Township is about to become incorporated.

By a 6-0 vote at Wednesday’s Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, members approved the annexation of the property owned by Bourbonnais residents Bobby and Kata Nichols.

While approved by the plan commission, the annexation must also be OK’d by the Bradley Village Board. The matter is slated to be part of Monday’s village board meeting agenda.

The property is located along the northeast corner of Larry Power Road and Cardinal Drive.

Attorney Ken Carlson, representing the Nichols, said there are no plans for development at this point. He said the owners simply felt it was the correct time to have the property brought into the village.

Under the zoning regulations of Kankakee County, the property is presently zoned agriculture.

The property is largely surrounded by land which is already within the village limits.

To the west is Aspen Ridge and to the east is Pheasant Run subdivision.

The majority of the 20-acre parcel — roughly 17 acres — will be zoned Neighborhood Residential-3, meaning lot sizes must be a minimum of 10,000 square feet.

The remaining three acres, at the very southwest corner of the 20-acre plot, will be zoned Business-1.

Carlson made it clear to the panel the owners have no development plans for either section of the acreage.

“There is nothing in discussion for parcel one or two at this time,” Carlson said.

Property in this area could become quite popular in coming months in terms of development opportunities. The village will soon open its 126-acre youth baseball and softball complex along St. George Road, directly east of the shopping center anchored by Kohl’s and Walmart.

The village is also moving forward on its plans to construct a 2-acre indoor water park in the area where Northfield Square mall currently sits.

Between these two investments, the village is committing upwards of $125 million.

Because the planning board is only a recommending body to the village board, village trustees have the ultimate authority on these requests.