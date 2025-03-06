175 pairs and counting

Students show off their new shoes after choosing their favorite pairs as part of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club's annual All God’s Children Must Have Shoes event on Feb. 27, 2025, at Shoe Carnival in Bradley Commons. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Excited chatter could be heard from among the towering shelves as the pitter-patter of tiny feet trying on new shoes echoed throughout the store.

As part of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club’s 54th annual All God’s Children Must Have Shoes event, area students in fifth grade or younger recently received 175 pairs of free shoes at Shoe Carnival in the Bradley Commons shopping center.

A Steuben Elementary School student chooses a new pair of shoes at Shoe Carnival with help from Kankakee School District 111 paraprofessional Julissa Avalos as part of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club's annual All God’s Children Must Have Shoes event Feb. 27, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The program, which originally was started by the Telephone Pioneers, a service club of phone company employees, was taken over by the Kankakee Kiwanis Club about 15 years ago.

Kiwanis Club members raise money each year through the sale of peanuts and gummy bears to put on the event with a $10,000 budget and a generous discount from Shoe Carnival, said Phil Angelo, membership task force chair for the Kankakee club.

Students are selected by social workers at school across the Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Pembroke school districts.

Two Steuben Elementary School students skip and hold hands after choosing matching pairs of shoes at Shoe Carnival as part of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club's annual All God’s Children Must Have Shoes event Feb. 27, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Each child also receives a new pair of socks courtesy of the Women of the Moose and the Rotary Club of Kankakee County, as well as two packages of gummy bears from the Kiwanis Club.

Brandi Kaner is this year’s shoe project chair. For more information, visit kkiwanis.org.