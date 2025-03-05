Kays end season in sectional semis with heartbreaking OT loss

WASHINGTON − Kankakee’s quest for the first state berth in program history ended in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 3A Washington Sectional.

After holding a 53-41 lead over Metamora in the fourth quarter, the Kays saw that lead disappear as the Redbirds closed out the period on a 12-0 run to force overtime. Metamora extended that run to 20-0 by scoring the first eight points in overtime and then held off Kankakee down the stretch to win 65-63.

“I’m happy with the things we achieved, but our season was not supposed to end here tonight,” Kankakee head coach Chris Pickett said. “One of the things we emphasized all season was that small things matter, and free-throw shooting is one of them. We didn’t do our job at the foul line, and because of that, now we’ve got a long summer.”

The Kays shot just 1-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as the Redbirds came alive with 21 points in the fourth.

“They got momentum, and sometimes it’s difficult to stop,” Pickett said. “The only way you can stop that is by executing on your end, and one part of that execution is that when you do get fouled, you make the free-throws. That stops the bleeding. We didn’t do that. When you miss free-throws, they get more and more confidence, they get a little more bounce in their step, and good things start to happen for them.”

Kankakee seemed to be in control for most of the game. They led 18-11 after the first quarter before things got a bit tighter at 30-24 by halftime. A strong third quarter put the Kays up 12 with just eight minutes to go, but Metamora would not be denied.

“Our guys just never quit,” Metamora head coach Justin Dehm said. “They even told me in a timeout, ‘hey coach, we’re going to win this game. We’re not going out like this.’ We regrouped. We played a pretty bad first three quarters, then we stepped it up and made plays.”

Metamora’s comeback was fueled by the play of seniors Jonah Funk and Matthew Zobrist, who combined for 23 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Fellow seniors Colin Ramage and Ashton Grieves combined for 10 points in that span. These four were the only Redbirds to score after the third quarter.

“Those seniors were not ready to give up their careers,” Dehm said. “Matthew finally stepped up and made some shots. Grieves was awesome all game. Collin Ramage made some huge plays down the stretch. Funk did a little bit of everything, offensively and defensively. The seniors stepped up and won the game for us.”

On the other side, Kankakee’s senior class of KeShawn Wade, Jordan Davis, Eli Stipp and Marcellus Bradford had their high school basketball careers come to an end on Tuesday.

Davis led the Kays with 17 points in the game before fouling late in overtime, ending his lone season with the Kays after starting his career with three strong seasons at St. Anne. Juniors Myair Thompson, Lincoln Williams and Kenaz Jackson also scored in double figures. Thompson had 16 points, Williams had 13 and Jackson added 10.

The team’s large junior class has now seem their season come to an end in sectionals in back-to-back years. The team’s returning players will look to put themselves back in a position to make another run next season with even more valuable experience under their belts, albeit in a tough loss.

“They’re a talented group of guys,” Pickett said. “We know that we have a bright future, but right now to look at that is kind of difficult. We just want to keep our heads up and look at the work we have to put in this summer and fall to get ourselves prepared. We know we have a talented group of juniors. Even though we’re a young team, we know how skilled we are. That youth might have showed a little bit tonight."

The 2024-25 season was the seventh 20-win season for the Kays in the last eight years. They also went 9-1 in a shortened 2020-21 season.

That continued regular season success, as well a the program’s fifth regional title in the last eight years, will eventually be something this team can take pride in eventually.

“When we get a chance to sit back and reflect on the season after a month or two, we can say that we had a good season, but right now it just burns,” Pickett said. “It burns.”