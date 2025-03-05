Court Street Dunkin' reopens

Dunkin' customers line up to spin a prize wheel Feb. 28, 2025, during a grand opening celebration for the newly remodeled location inside of Gas N Wash on Court Street in Kankakee. The first 100 customers received a coupon book for free coffee. (Photo Provided by Taylor Leddin-McMaster)

One hundred coffee drinkers in Kankakee are getting their caffeine fix for free until the end of the year.

The newly remodeled Dunkin' inside of Gas N Wash on East Court Street in Kankakee hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday morning, where the first 100 customers received a coupon book for free coffee for a year. The books include four coupons for free coffee per month through the end of 2025.

Additionally, each customer had the chance to spin a prize wheel to win a gift card, hat, sunglasses or other Dunkin' swag.

Dunkin' mascot Cuppy joined in on the fun, dancing and posing for photos with customers lined up through the lobby of Gas N Wash.

The 174 W. Court St. location, which had been closed for remodeling, is one of two Dunkin' coffee shops in Kankakee, with the other located at 454 RiverStone Parkway.