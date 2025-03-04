Harbor House to host Safe Futures conference

Two lighthouses glow purple to honor the lives lost in the community to domestic violence during Harbor House of Kankakee County's 5th annual Candlelight Vigil at the Knights of Columbus on Oct. 26, 2023. Harbor House will be hosting a free "Safe Futures" Child Welfare Conference on April 10 at Kankakee Community College. (Daily Journal/F)

Harbor House invites the public to attend the Safe Futures Child Welfare Conference, a free event dedicated to enhancing professional approaches to childhood trauma.

The April 10 conference at Kankakee Community College will bring together experts, educators and advocates to share innovative strategies, evidence-based practices and impactful insights aimed at strengthening the community’s collective ability to support children affected by trauma, according to Harbor House.

The conference is designed for law enforcement, medical professionals, social workers, educators and all who are invested in the safety and well-being of children.

Sessions will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 10 on the Riverfront Campus of KCC. Registration is available under the professional development section of KCC’s website.

Through workshops, keynote sessions and networking opportunities, Safe Futures aims to empower professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to create a brighter, safer future for every child, the domestic violence organization said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to earn 6.5 free Continuing Education Units (CEUs), ensuring they are equipped with the latest knowledge and certifications in their field.

Attendees can attend one breakout session in the morning and another in the afternoon. Options include presentations from the Child Network, Clove Alliance, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ+ Network, Harbor House, Easterseals and Birth to Five.

Attendees can also enjoy a complimentary lunch and connect with local organizations at a resource fair from noon to 1 p.m.

Presenters will include:

Dr. Tanisha L. Knighton, a licensed clinical psychologist

Stephanie Brown, prevention advocate for Harbor House since May 2022 and a certified domestic violence professional

Members of the Child Network’s multidisciplinary team, among them representatives from the Department of Children and Family Services, the Manteno Police Department, Saint Mary’s Hospital, Clove Alliance and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office

Bridget Bertrand-Essington, a training and education specialist at Clove Alliance

Matt Hedding-Hess, a licensed professional counselor with Rise & Thrive Wellness in Kankakee and co-founder and president of the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network

Tyler Kehoe-Reynolds, the site lead home visitor for the Easterseals Jumpstart Home Visiting Program

Elizabeth (Liz) A. Gibson, regional manager for Region 32 for Birth to Five Illinois.

For information, visit harborhousedv.org or linktr.ee/SafeFuturesConference.