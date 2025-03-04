Cissna Park punches ticket to state with 47-35 supersectional win

Cissna Park players rejoice as they received the IHSA Class 1A Blue Ridge Super-Sectional plaque following the Timberwolves' 47-35 victory over St. Teresa on Monday, March 3. (Tiffany Blanchette)

FARMER CITY − Just over three months after the Cissna Park volleyball team earned a third-place finish at state, the girls basketball team will head down to Normal for its own chance to play for a Class 1A state title.

Cissna Park met St. Teresa on Monday at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City, the same court where its season came to an end in supersectionals last season. The second time was the charm for Timberwolves, who beat the Bulldogs 47-35 to advance to state for the first time since 2000 for the program.

“They’re just a competitive group, and that’s what it boils down to,” Cissna Park coach Anthony Videka said. “They put in the work in the summer in the weight room, they’re able to do it all, really in any sport. I don’t know the last time a team’s gone to state in two sports, but I’m grateful to be a part of this ride and I’m looking forward to two more basketball games.”

The Timberwolves never trailed on Monday, jumping out to a 5-0 lead early on and fending off a couple of pushes from St. Teresa in the first half. They led 22-15 at halftime thanks to a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer from Addison Lucht that gave her 10 points at the break. She finished with 15 for the game.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht brings the ball up during the Timberwolves' 47-35 victory over St. Teresa in the IHSA Class 1A Blue Ridge Super-Sectional on Monday, March 3. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Cissna Park extended the lead to 30-19 early in the third quarter, and the margin hung around double figures the rest of the way.

Lauryn Hamrick was a major factor in the team’s control of the game in the second half. After scoring four points in the first half, she had 10 points in the third quarter alone and finished with a team-high 20 points.

“I would say it was just going in and having energy,” she said. “We were kind of down at the end of the second, but coming into the third, we were just bringing energy and getting rebounds, because we were struggling with that.”

Videka said the rebounding down the stretch was key for the Timberwolves, as they tried to possess the ball as long as possible to limit chances for the Bulldogs to get back into the game.

“Every timeout, every dead ball, we kept telling them we’ve got to get a rebound, finish the possession on the defensive end and take care of the basketball,” he said. “We were able to waste 35 or 40 seconds on one of the possessions just moving the basketball.”

Hamrick and Lucht did the bulk of the scoring for the Timberwolves, with Sophia Duis and Ava Henrichs adding four points apiece. Autumn Reutter and Josie Neukomm rounded out the scoring with two points each.

Cissna Park's Lauryn Hamrick looks to shoot under pressure during the Timberwolves' 47-35 victory over St. Teresa in the IHSA Class 1A Blue Ridge Super-Sectional on Monday, March 3. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Monday’s win was another for a group of Cissna Park athletes that have become quite familiar with big games over the last couple years. After making it to supersectionals last season in basketball and earning back-to-back state appearances in volleyball, Lucht said that this group is suited for the big stage.

“It’s such a great feeling to be able to go to state in basketball and volleyball,” she said. “I don’t think many teams can say that. It’s such a special group of girls, and I think our experiences with volleyball and being on this stage last year in basketball and coming up one game short, these big games helped us get this win tonight. We know how to handle the pressure.”

Cissna Park will play Carrollton in the state semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at CEFCU Arena, a venue that the Timberwolves have come to known quite well from volleyball. Pecatonica and St. Edward will face off in the second semifinal at 11:15 a.m.

As the Timberwolves look for the first state title in program history, Lucht said that the relationships she and her teammates have been able to build over the years can help take them far.

“We’re just the best of friends on and off the court,” she said. “We know each other so well. We’ve been in the same classes since kindergarten, we grew up together, and I think that we just have such a special bond.”