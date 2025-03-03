Heard On Street: New cafe awakens in Kankakee, Joann Fabrics closing

Awaken Cafe + Ripple Effect Arts co-owners Jamie Morris, left, and Jason Schneider, both of Kankakee, stand inside the business they opened on March 1 in the former Steep & Spice Tea Lounge at 223 S. West Ave. in Kankakee. (Lee Provost)

KANKAKEE — The owners of Awaken Cafe + Ripple Effect Arts had been conducting business inside the Northfield Square mall property.

After about 18 months there and unsure of what the future may be for the location as it was being sold to the village of Bradley, the owners of then-Ripple Effect Arts, were somewhat unclear as to their business future.

Learning of a sudden departure of Steep & Spice, a short-lived tea and crepe business at 223 S. West Ave. in Kankakee, a location owned by Kankakee-based businessman Dustin Kooy, Ripple Effect business co-owners Jason Schneider and Jamie Morris, both of Kankakee, saw an opportunity.

Always seeking to operate a cafe, in addition to the hormone balancing creams and natural remedy products business, they could not turn away from the just-renovated 3,000-square-foot location.

The new cafe opened only about a week ago and it has been well received.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The location is closed Wednesday.

The couple has a three-year lease for the property.

While much of the site’s renovation had only recently been completed, they rebuilt the bar area and added a back bar prepping area.

“We had both wanted to open a coffee shop since we were young. We needed something to do and the idea was born,” Schneider said.

While having only been open for a short period, the pair have been pleased with the public’s response.

“Everyone has been super nice. We’ve been well received,” he said.

In addition to refreshments — including an extensive list of plant-based energy drinks and chai-based drink creations — and food items, there will be a smaller selection of crystals, smoothies, candles, soaps, body care, and skin care.

Morris has been an herbalist for about 20 years.

The majority of the products will be made by her business, she said. It’s also the first time her business will be selling drinks.

Morris is planning to create a community atmosphere, she said.

“Our focus is on quality,” she said. “We deliver premium products. Our focus is how do we make things the best.”

Joann Fabrics closing Bradley store

Although national retailer Joann Fabrics and Crafts announced recently it will close all of its stores, the location in the Bradley Commons shopping center remains open.

No date for the closure of any of the Joann stores has been announced by the Hudson, Ohio-based company. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, and then announced in mid-February it would be closing all of its close to 500 stores, according to the Associated Press.

Those stores could remain open for several months.

Locally, Joann Fabrics and Crafts is at 2056 N. Illinois Route 50, and its website said the store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A recording on the local telephone number for Joann said the following:

“This is a very difficult time given the impact it will have on our beloved team members, customers and communities. Our stores remain open nationwide, and any final store closing dates related to the bankruptcy have not been established. Some of our locations have begun liquidation sales and will remain open with unique deals over the coming months. You can also shop our full product offering and reach our customer care team from wherever you are, using the Joanne app or joanne.com.”

The retailer has been in business for more than 80 years. Joann previously sought Chapter 11 in March 2024 and later emerged as a private company, according to the AP story. But after operational challenges continued to pile up, Joann filed for bankruptcy again in January.

“Joann leadership, our board, advisers and legal partners made every possible effort to pursue a more favorable outcome that would keep the company in business,” Joann said in a statement posted on its website. “We are committed to working constructively with the winning bidder to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations that minimizes the impact on all our stakeholders.”

Sandra Cianci honored

Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandra Cianci was recently named Illinois Circuit Clerk of the Quarter by the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts.

Cianci was recognized by John Chatz, chief of staff, Administrative Office of Illinois Courts.

“For over a decade, the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Kankakee County, Illinois, has demonstrated unwavering dedication and service,” Chatz said in a release.

Even though she was born in Boulder, Colo., she has called Kankakee County her home nearly her whole life, living in Bourbonnais since 1969.

Cianci won re-election for a fourth term this past November.

In 2010, Cianci earned her MBA from Olivet Nazarene University, the same year she stepped into her role as circuit clerk.

“The AOIC recognizes the tremendous time and effort she and her staff have invested in implementing Kankakee County’s new case management system,” Chatz said in the release.

“This meticulous process demands significant resources, yet it plays a crucial role in ensuring that critical judicial data is accurately captured and utilized.”