Cianci earns state recognition

Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandra Cianci was recently named “Illinois Circuit Clerk of the Quarter” by the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts.

Cianci was recognized by John Chatz, Chief of Staff, Administrative Office of Illinois Courts.

“For over a decade, the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Kankakee County, Illinois, has demonstrated unwavering dedication and service,” Chatz said in a release.

“Even though she was born in Boulder, Colorado, she has called Kankakee County her home nearly her whole life, residing in Bourbonnais since 1969.

Cianci won re-election for a fourth term last November.

In 2010, Cianci earned her MBA from Olivet Nazarene University, the same year she stepped into her role as Circuit Clerk.

“The AOIC recognizes the tremendous time and effort she and her staff have invested in implementing Kankakee County’s new case management system,” Chatz said in the release.

“This meticulous process demands significant resources, yet it plays a crucial role in ensuring that critical judicial data is accurately captured and utilized.”