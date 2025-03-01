NAACP to relaunch youth council

Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee Country Branch of the NAACP, said its Youth Council has been a part of its mission for decades. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In an effort to reenergize its Youth Council, the Kankakee County branch of the NAACP will hold an official kickoff event at 5 p.m. Monday at the Kankakee Public Library.

Theodis Pace, president of the local branch, said the Youth Council has been around for a long time, and Carol Franke had been the youth adviser for more than 25 years.

Franke was succeeded by Angela Jones, who has a practice as a licensed clinical professional counselor in Kankakee, concentrating in child and family studies.

“We have a new adviser, two other co-advisers, so it’s just a kickoff as we continue to train up our new young people on leadership, financial literacy, budgeting and activism,” Pace said.

Veronica Irish, a longtime teacher in Kankakee School District 111, is the new youth adviser, and she’s ready to get started.

“I’m very excited,” Irish said. “I’ve got a lot of things planned. I’ve been going through thinking of a lot of good ideas to do so we get the kids involved and keep them interested.

“I’ve got a good team behind me, good co-advisers with me, and we met [Tuesday]. We came up with a plan, and we’re just waiting for March 3,” Irish said.

Irish, who has taught in District 111 for 25 years, said the youth advisers have several interactive games to get the students involved when they meet on the third floor of the library.

“We’re going to talk to them about being responsible for running the program,” she said. “They have elected someone to be president, vice president, secretary, treasurer. We want to do some things in the community, like go to the food pantry, volunteer different things, going to the nursing home, doing some stuff in the schools – just making a presence.”

The Youth Council aims to inform youth of the problems facing African Americans and other minorities; advance their economic, academic, social and political status; and develop effective leaders.

Pace said the Youth Council is open to youths ages 10 (fifth grade or so) to 20. The council usually has about 50 members.

“They attend our state convention, national convention, and they have their own activities,” he said. “They’re future leaders. ... Through advocacy, education and leadership development, the Youth Council will prepare the next generation of civil rights leaders.”

Pace said several former Youth Council members have gone on to various colleges and universities across the country, including the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and Tennessee State University.

Joining Irish on the advisory staff are Frances Noble, Sheree McDaye-Harwell and Nikeda Webb. Noble and McDaye-Harwell are fellow teachers in District 111, and Webb is the director of the Matteson Public Library.

“We’re just passing the baton on,” Pace said about the new leadership team.

The Youth Council will meet every fourth Monday of the month at the library. Irish said there are 25 to 30 kids who already have expressed interest to be on the council.

“We are also going to try to meet on Zoom in between those days, so we can keep in touch and help them get their agenda together,” Irish said. “When we all come back together, we’ll have a plan, and our meeting will be progressive.”