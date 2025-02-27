Black History Month events will be held at Lorenzo R. Smith School at 4120 S. Wheeler Road in Hopkins Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

There are several events planned this weekend to celebrate Black History Month at Lorenzo R. Smith School, 4120 S. Wheeler Road in Hopkins Park.

There is a Black history program from 1 to 2:50 p.m. Friday for pre-K to eighth-grade students.

A community Black history program will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the school on Timbuktu to 2025. A noon wreath ceremony will feature Ottaway Williams NABVETS, Black classical music by Marius Anthony Bey and impersonator Bass Reeves and Eugene Thomas (Tookey).

The event will end at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The closing benediction will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday with Pembroke Cares, the Basu Museum and the Alkebulan Museum.