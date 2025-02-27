There are several events planned this weekend to celebrate Black History Month at Lorenzo R. Smith School, 4120 S. Wheeler Road in Hopkins Park.
There is a Black history program from 1 to 2:50 p.m. Friday for pre-K to eighth-grade students.
A community Black history program will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the school on Timbuktu to 2025. A noon wreath ceremony will feature Ottaway Williams NABVETS, Black classical music by Marius Anthony Bey and impersonator Bass Reeves and Eugene Thomas (Tookey).
The event will end at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The closing benediction will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday with Pembroke Cares, the Basu Museum and the Alkebulan Museum.