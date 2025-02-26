Riverside adds to its rheumatology team

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of Dr. Manan Dhingra, a rheumatology physician.

Dhingra completed his doctor of medicine at the University of Illinois in Peoria. He then completed his residency at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and his fellowship at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

Dhingra is board certified in rheumatology from the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Rheumatology providers specialize in the treatment of arthritis and other rheumatic diseases that may affect joints, muscles, bones, skin, and other tissues.

Riverside Rheumatology Specialists can identify many types of rheumatic diseases in their earliest stages, including arthritis, autoimmune diseases, musculoskeletal pain, disorders of the musculoskeletal system and osteoporosis.

Dhingra is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group - Rheumatology Specialists, at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P320 in Kankakee. To make an appointment, call 815-928-5064.

For information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.