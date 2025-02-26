Putting the art in heart

The Majestic is decorated with artwork created by area high school students as part of Riverside Healthcare’s Art4Heart event in 2024. The art exhibit highlights artwork from Kankakee and Iroquois counties and honors American Heart Month. (Submi)

In recognition of American Heart Month, Riverside Healthcare’s 14th annual Art 4 Heart exhibit celebrates the artwork of local high school students.

Artwork of various mediums will be on display from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

“Through Art 4 Heart, high school artists across our region unite their artistic talents with heart health awareness, creating a unique exhibition that touches hearts and minds,” Riverside Healthcare said in an event description. “This annual celebration during Heart Month showcases the remarkable ways young artists interpret and express the importance of cardiovascular wellness.”

The event, organized by Riverside and local artist Christina Loraine, highlights artwork from Kankakee and Iroquois counties. This year, artwork from over 50 students between the following schools will be on display:

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

Central High School (Clifton)

Dwight Township High School

Herscher High School

Kankakee High School

Momence High School

Reed-Custer High School

The event is free and open to the public, with the opportunity to purchase the art on display. An on-site guest judge decides who will take first-, second- and third-place. For information, visit riversidehealthcare.org/art4heart.