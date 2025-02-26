McColly Bennett top producers for January

McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais recently announced its top producers for January in its residential division.

The Kelly Winterroth Team was the top team with more than $1.2 million in transactions. The top agent for the month was Paula Curwick with more than $3.1 million in transactions for the month of January. Other top agents for the month were Norm Gaskin, Azza Tawfik and Buck Tamblyn.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.