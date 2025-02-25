Police recover suspected vehicle involved in shooting

KANKAKEE – Kankakee police recovered the vehicle it believes was involved in the shooting of a 25-year-old man Sunday.

Police Chief Chris Kidwell said on Monday two subjects were interviewed by investigators and released Sunday.

As of Monday morning, investigators have not received an update on the victim’s condition.

Kidwell said police are still trying to confirm where the victim lives.

At 3:19 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee police said officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired in the 200 block of North Rosewood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim who had been shot multiple times, and officers applied a tourniquet and additional aid to the victim at the scene, Kankakee police said.

The victim was taken to a Kankakee hospital before being transferred to a Chicago hospital, Kankakee police said.

The investigation continues and no further information is being released, Kankakee police said.