Grace Christian gets first IHSA postseason win: Monday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys basketball

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional quarterfinals

(9) Grace Christian 73, (13)Milford 46: With Monday’s win, Grace Christian added a milestone to its best season in a decade. It was the Crusaders’ first IHSA postseason win since becoming IHSA members prior to the 2020-21 season, improving their record to 15-12 on the season. With the loss, Milford wraps the year at 8-24. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

(4)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 87, (15)Donovan 60: The Wildcats fell in the regional quarterfinals on Monday to put an end to their season. It was the second loss in a row for Donovan after picking up a pair of wins in the previous four games. They wrap the season at 7-24. No individual stats were immediately available.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional quarterfinals

(7)Peotone 65, (6)Beecher 60: After closing the regular season with 11 wins in their last 13 games, the Blue Devils stayed to open postseason play. Peotone beat the Bobcats in Beecher to improve to 16-13 on the season and advance to the regional semis against Manteno on Wednesday. Beecher, winners of five of six coming in, has the season come to an end at 18-13.

Ruben Velasco led Peotone by posting his third double-double in a row, all with 29 or more points. He had 30 points and 14 rebounds Monday. Brandon Weiss added 14 points and seven rebounds while Alex Chenoweth had 11 points and eight assists.

Dominick DeFrank had a big night for Beecher with 25 points in the loss. Seniors Noah Berry and Orlin Nesbitt added 17 points and nine points respectively in their final game with the Bobcats.

(5)Southland College Prep 54, (10)Reed-Custer 51: The Comets dropped a heartbreaker to open regional play on Monday, losing by just three points after winning their final three games of the regular season. Reed-Custer ends the season at 11-20 overall.

Senior forward Jacob Reardon capped off his strong final season with another big double-double, posting 25 points and 14 rebounds to go with four blocks.

IHSA Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional quarterfinals

(7)Prairie Central 51, (8)Herscher 46: Herscher held a narrow 32-30 lead at the end of the third quarter, but eventually succumbed on the road in the fourth quarter to end the season with a 12-19 record. Tanner Jones had 16 points to lead the Tigers. Jacob McCree had 10 points, one more than Austin Buckley.

IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional quarterfinals

(5)Hoopeston 67, (11)Momence 46: Momence’s season ended with a 10-17 record at the hands of the Cornjerkers Monday night. Erick Castillo’s 13 points led the team, followed by 11 points apiece from D’Angelo Hundley and Austin Lynch.

IHSA Class 1A LeRoy Regional quarterfinals

(3)St. Anne 63, (10)Cornerstone Christian 42: St. Anne picked up its sixth win in a row to open regional play on Monday, improving to 22-6 on the season and setting up a semifinal matchup with Heyworth on Wednesday. Grant Pomaranski led St. Anne’s scoring with 19 points. Chris Link was also in double figures with 11 points.

IHSA Class 1A Marquette Regional quarterfinals

(3)Newark 64, (14)Gardner-South Wilmington 28: The season came to an end for the Panthers in the regional quarterfinals on Monday. They finished with a 6-26 record. Seniors Jarrek Hirsch and Cole Hampson led the team with 10 points and five points respectively.