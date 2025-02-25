Driver identified in fatal crash

BRADLEY – Bradley police identified 34-year-old Brittany Parsons, of Bradley, as the driver who died in a Friday crash.

Parsons’ 6-year-old son was injured. He remains in stable condition at Comer’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Bradley police said.

On Sunday, Bradley police said they were dispatched at 5:10 p.m. Friday to the location of a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of West Goodwin Street, just west of Center Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the vehicle which had crashed head-on into a tree on the north side of the street, Bradley police said.

Parsons and her son were both taken to Ascension St. Mary Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, Bradley police said.

Parsons was flown to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. On Saturday, Bradley police were notified Parsons had died.

The cause of the crash still is under investigation, Bradley police said.