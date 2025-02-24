LaBeau Brothers recognized by Peterbilt

LaBeau Bros. in Kankakee was recognized by Peterbilt as best in class dealer group. (Owner)

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt recognized its top performing dealers during its annual dealer meeting held Feb. 5-7 in Tucson, Ariz.

Peterbilt presented the Best-in-Class Dealer Group of the Year awards, which are based on a combination of Peterbilt’s Standard of Excellence scores, financial performance, parts and service performance, and utilization of PACCAR trainings and programs.

Dealer groups receiving Best-in-Class awards included LaBeau Bros. Peterbilt at 2400 E. Court St. in Kankakee, among seven other dealerships across the country.

“We congratulate these award-winning dealers for achieving excellence across all areas of their business, for their commitment to delivering superior customer service and support to our customers and for being the best representation of Peterbilt Class,” said Danny Landholm, Peterbilt director of dealer network development.