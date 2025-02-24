Bradley police investigate fatal crash

BRADLEY — Bradley police investigated a crash Friday that claimed the life of the driver and seriously injured a passenger.

In a news release Sunday, Bradley police said they were dispatched at approximately 5:10 p.m. Friday to the location of a single-vehicle in the 600 block of West Goodwin Street, just west of Center Avenue.

When they arrived, officers located the vehicle which had collided head-on into a tree on the north side of the street, Bradley said.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were both transported to Ascension St. Mary Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, Bradley police said.

The driver was airlifted to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The juvenile was airlifted to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago in stable condition, Bradley police said.

On Saturday, Bradley police were notified the driver had died.

Names are being withheld at this time for proper notifications, Bradley police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Bradley police said.