SA Piggush celebrating its 10th anniversary

SA Piggush is celebrating its 10th anniversary in business and financial planning. (SA Piggush/Submitted)

SA Piggush is celebrating its 10th anniversary in financial planning, and it’s reflecting on how far the business has come in helping retirees, families and business owners evolve.

What started as a small firm in Manteno dedicated to helping families plan for retirement has grown into an advisory team in Bourbonnais. SA Piggush partners with families who are preparing for retirement with a focus on business owners and their families.

“At SA Piggush, we don’t aim to grow just for the sake of being ‘big’ and flashy – we are driven to be great at what we do and, more importantly, who we do it for,” the company said in a news release. “Our relationship-centric approach has allowed us to build long-term partnerships with both retirees and business owners, focusing on their specific, often complex needs.”

SA Piggush works with retirees to achieve their retirements and small businesses to achieve their long-term goals. It has the experience and insight to support clients through every phase of the journey.

SA Piggush thanks all of its clients – retirees, families and business owners – who have placed their trust in the firm over the past decade.

“We’re excited to continue working with you to achieve new milestones and help build the legacy you’ve earned, both personally and professionally,” according to the release.

SA Piggush is at 395 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais. The office number is 815-907-7360, or visit sapiggush.com for more information.