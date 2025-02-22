McNamara gets groove back in senior night win over Epic Academy

KANKAKEE – Following the end of its Chicagoland Christian Conference season, back-to-back losses to Hope Academy last weekend, the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team had six days to prepare to finish the regular season on a high note and enter the postseason with momentum, hosting Epic Academy in Friday’s season finale.

It’s safe to say the Fightin' Irish accomplished their goal, seeing 11 different players score, including all seven seniors, in a dominant 85-43 senior night victory.

McNamara, the No. 1 seed in next week’s IHSA Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional closed out the regular season at 23-7. The Legends finished out at 1-13.

"We were coming off of two losses to Hope, one here where we played really well and just couldn’t done, and one in the third-place game where we didn’t," McNamara head coach Adrian Provost said. “Did we get better? I think we did. And then we had three really good practices this week. It was good to get a win at home, a memory our seniors will remember.”

All seven McNamara seniors scored, as 11 of the 13 Fightin' Irish players that suited up scored. Forward Kaiden Taylor led the way with 18 points, 12 of those in the second half. Callaghan O’Connor was also in double figures with 10 points, followed by nine from Richie Darr, eight from Dylan Denoyer and seven apiece from Cole Czako, Payton Langelett and Willie Felton.

Taylor said that the team’s tight chemistry was on display Friday night, as evidenced by the Irish recording 30 assists on 37 made field goals, led by Trey Provost’s eight dimes.

“I think just coming here every day, practicing hard, we have good camaraderie,” Taylor said. “We all love each other and the postseason is here, so we need to lock in. Anything can happen.”

As the Irish now turn their attention to regional play, where they’ll look to lock up their 26th regional championship in program history, Felton said that chemistry can pay dividends. While it might have been shown as they had some fun with things in Friday’s blowout win, it could also be the difference during crunch time in the state tournament.

“Some of us have been playing with each other since third grade,” Felton said. “We all trust each other, we all can make that one more pass and be confident the next guy can make that shot.”

For the second time in a career that’s covered 13 seasons over two spans, coach Provost didn’t just partake in senior night as a coach, but as a parent. The father of Trey and 2023 graduate Jaxson Provost, Adrian said those two senior nights are extra special not just for his own sons, but for senior groups he’s known for much longer than the time he’s coached them.

“Obviously it’s extra special when you have [a senior] on the team,” Adrian said. “It’s my second time doing this, and to be honest with you, I don’t know how many senior nights I have left. We’ve had a lot of really good groups, and this one we have seven great kids. My wife and I are blessed that our family grows every year.”