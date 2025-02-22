Coalers' Morris, Widlowski to wrestle for state titles: Friday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys wrestling

IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Four area wrestlers are guaranteed all-state honors, including two in championship matches, and all four of them represent Coal City. Cooper Morris will face Vandalia’s Tyson Waughtel in the 126-pound match Saturday night. Morris’ Coalers teammate, Brody Widlowski, will grapple for the 138-pound title against Unity’s Taylor Finley.

Fellow Coalers Aidan Kenney (144) and John Keigher (215) were defeated in the semifinals and are guaranteed all-state finishes, as they will both wrestle for a podium placement that will range from third to sixth. Another half dozen local wrestlers have one more match to win in the consolation bracket to earn podium placement - Coal city’s Owen Petersen (113), Brock Finch (165), Landin Benson (175) and Cade Poyner (190), Wilmington’s Logan Van Duyne (190) and Reed-Custer’s Dominic Alaimo (215).

Boys basketball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Unity Christian 59: The Boilermakers closed out the regular season Friday with their ninth win in a row. They will head into their regional matchup with Minooka next week with a 21-7 record. No individual stats were immediately available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Milford 62, Donovan 40: Friday’s regular season finale between Milford and Donovan saw the host Bearcats pick up their second win in a row ahead of next week’s regional opener. Milford (8-23) closed out the regular season going 6-6 in its last 12 games after a 2-17 start. Donovan closed the regular season at 7-23.

Tyler Runner and Caleb Clutteur had big nights for Milford, finishing with 23 points and 20 points respectively. Beau Wright joined them in double figures with 10 points.

Donovan was led by Brendan Henneike with 11 points. Joel Tiffany had seven points while Braden Klecan and Preston Harrington-Dewitt had six apiece.

Wilmington 54, Indian Creek 36: With Friday’s road win, the Wildcats closed out the regular season with five wins in their last seven games. They head into next week’s regionals with a record of 19-10 on the season, reaching 19 wins for the second straight season.

Ryan Kettman led Wilmington with 23 points in the win. Lucas Rink was also in double figures with 10 points while Brysen Meents added seven.