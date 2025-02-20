Second arrest made in Limestone shooting

KANKAKEE — A 21-year-old Kankakee man has been arrested for his alleged role in the Jan. 27 shooting of a 19-year-old man in rural Limestone.

Cortez M. Baines, 21, of Kankakee, was arrested Tuesday by Kankakee County Sheriff’s investigators for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Gregory R. Tuggle, 24, of Manteno, was arrested earlier this month in Iowa.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of West Illinois Route 17.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim, who was shot multiple times, is continuing to recover from his injuries.

The 21-year-old Baines was taken into custody Tuesday during a traffic stop on the west side of Kankakee, according to a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department release.

Baines is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Baines will be in court for a detention hearing Thursday.

“We are gathering additional reports,” Rowe said.

Tuggle was indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury earlier this month for the charges of attempted murder in the first degree, home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm.

“The extensive time and effort put into this case — including traveling to Iowa to interview Tuggle — demonstrates our commitment to bringing resolution to such a violent incident,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said.

“I appreciate the ongoing cooperation among multiple agencies, including the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. We remain hopeful that justice will be served by ensuring these dangerous individuals are removed from our streets.”

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.