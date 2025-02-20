Peotone downs Herscher in ICE finale: Wednesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Boys basketball

Peotone 65, Herscher 41: Wednesday was the Illinois Central Eight Conference finale for the Blue Devils and Tigers. After starting conference play 1-5, Peotone wrapped the season by winning six of eight games in the ICE, including Wednesday’s road win, to finish 7-7. Peotone improved to 14-13 overall. Wednesday was also the regular season finale for Herscher. The Tigers head into the postseason at 12-18 and 4-10 in the ICE.

Peotone was led by another big double-double from Ruben Velasco, who had 36 points and 13 rebounds. Brandon Weiss added 11 points and Logan Mather had eight points.

No individual stats were immediately available for Herscher.

Dwight 53, Gardner-South Wilmington 42: The Panthers fell to Dwight Wednesday in their second-to-last regular season game of the season. The nonconference loss dropped their record to 6-24 overall on the season.

Leondre Kemp led Gardner-South Wilmington with 17 points Wednesday. He also had 10 rebounds. Holden Grimes had eight points and Cole Hampson had seven points.