Manteno to host legacy grandparenting summit

MANTENO – Grandparenting – easy, right?

That’s what many think until they become a grandparent. The Legacy Grandparenting Summit 2025 is the nation’s only conference dedicated to Christian grandparenting with purpose.

This event is coming to Manteno Church of the Nazarene on Friday and Saturday offering a one-day experience with speakers, practical tools, and biblical wisdom to help grandparents become intentional about leaving a faith-filled legacy.

Among the featured speakers are:

• Anne Graham Lotz and Rachel-Ruth Wright, daughter and granddaughter of Billy Graham

• Dr. Rob Rienow – founder of Visionary Family Ministries

• Trudy Cathy White – daughter of Chick-fil-A founder, Truett Cathy

Grandparents can choose to attend from 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. either Friday or Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. each day at Manteno Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Locust St. in Manteno.

This event is sponsored by Olivet Nazarene University and Thrivent.

All area churches are invited and encouraged to share this opportunity with their congregations. This event is designed to equip and empower Christian grandparents to fulfill their biblical calling and strengthen future generations in faith.

For more information, visit the Legacy Grandparenting Summit 2025 Manteno Facebook page or legacycoalition.com/summit , selecting the Manteno, Illinois Host Site.

To register, contact Tami at 815-922-9301 or email grandparentingmatters@mantenonazarene.org.