Manteno, Watseka-Milford reach regional finals: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Girls basketball

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals

Manteno 46, Chicago Christian 29: The Panthers will be playing for their second-straight regional title on Friday thanks to Tuesday’s semifinal win over Chicago Christian. It was their eight win in a row overall as they improved to 24-4 overall this season. Manteno will play Seneca in the regional title game.

Lila Prindeville led Manteno with 14 points in the game. Emily Horath and Maddie Gesky joined her in double figures with 12 points and 10 points respectively. Gesky added 17 rebounds and Horath had eight rebounds and four steals.

Seneca 46, Beecher 29: The season came to an end Tuesday for Beecher. The Bobcats fell on their home floor in the regional semifinals against Seneca, finishing the season with a final record of 14-17.

Aylin Lagunas led Beecher with 12 points in the loss. Aubrey Tiltges finished with five points.

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional semifinals

Watseka-Milford 56, Prairie Central 41: The Warriors will be playing for a regional championship on their home floor Thursday. They took down Prairie Central in the regional semifinals Tuesday to set up a title matchup against Hoopeston. Watseka-Milford improved to 26-4 overall with the win.

Megan Martin posted a big double-double to help lead the Warriors to the win, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Noelle Schroeder with 12 points and Christa Holohan with 11 points.

Hoopeston 56, Central 49: After being held to 14 points across the second and third quarters of Tuesday’s regional semifinal game against Hoopeston, the Comets put up 20 points in the fourth as they tried to come back. They came up short, though, ending the season with a 20-10 final record.

Gracie Schroeder and Alexis Prisock both scored in double figures for the Comets. Schroeder had 11 points and Prisock had 10. Lia Prairie finished with nine points.

IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Regional semifinals

Minooka 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 35: The Boilermakers opened up regional play Tuesday and had their season come to an end with a semifinal loss. They finished the season with a record of 4-23. No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers.

Boys basketball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Lockport 53: Tuesday was the SouthWest Suburban Conference finale for the Boilermakers, and with a nice road win over third-place Lockport, they improved to 12-4 in conference play to finish in second place in the SWSC standings. The Boilers improved to 20-7 overall.

Nick Allen continued doing what he does best, posting a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead Bradley-Bourbonnais to the win. Liam Martin added 13 points and Gavin Kohl finished with 10 points.

Manteno 57, Coal City 47: For the first time in 19 years, the Panthers secured back-to-back 20-win seasons with their 10-point road win. They improved to 20-11 on the year and finished 11-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, second to Streator. Ray Lee led Manteno with 20 points, with 15 of them in the second half. Cooper Monk added a dozen points. Nate Hupe had nine points.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers (19-10, 8-6).

Wilmington 51, Streator 50: Wilmington senior Ryan Nelson celebrated senior night in style on Tuesday, hitting a buzzer beater in the Wildcats’ win over first-place Streator in the ICE finale. Wilmington improved to 18-9 overall and finished conference play at 8-6, good for third in the conference standings. No individual stats were immediately available for Wilmington.

Herscher 59, Central 50: Herscher went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to hang on for a nonconference rivalry win that improved the Tigers’ record to 12-17. Austin Buckley made six of those late free throws on his way to a 21-point night. Tanner Jones finished with 16 points, followed by 10 from Jacob McCree.

Aidan Podowicz exploded for a game-high 23 points to lead Central (16-12). Perry Mason totaled 11 points and Blake Chandler had nine.

Reed-Custer 63, Lisle 36: A 19-point, 20-rebound outing from Jacob Reardon on senior night propelled the Comets to a third straight win, ending the regular season 11-19 overall and 4-10 in the ICE. Collin Monroe added 18 points. Jesse Tresouthick had nine points.

Watseka 45, Milford 41: Watseka turned a 27-25 halftime deficit into a four-point win to end the regular season 11-18 overall and 4-7 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. James Newell’s 19 points led the Warriors. Andrew Shoemaker was also in double figures with 13 points. Payton Schaumburg scored eight points.

Caleb Clutteur’s 12 points led Milford (6-23, 2-10). Tyler Runner was close behind with 11 points, followed by 10 points from Beau Howe.

Iroquois West 59, Cissna Park 44: The Raiders and Timberwolves wrapped Vermilion Valley Conference play on Tuesday in Gilman, with Iroquois West getting the home victory. An 11-point fourth quarter for Kobie Hendershot, who finished with a game-high 23 points, helped seal the win for Iroquois West (13-16, 6-6). Beau Howe was also in double figures for the Raiders with 15 points.

The Timberwolves (7-23, 2-10) had two players score in double figures. Dierks Neukomm finished with 18 points and Seth Walder had 16 points.

Momence 69, Donovan 44: Momence wrapped up its regular season with a 25-point win to move to 10-16 and 4-5 in the River Valley Conference. D’Angelo Hundley went for a game-high 20 points. Erick Castillo chipped in 13 points.

No individual stats were immediately available for Donovan (6-22, 2-7).

Trinity 84, Illinois Lutheran 57: Three players scored more than 20 points for the Eagles in their blowout win on the road Tuesday. Akira Hori scored a team-high 26 points while Cory Hathaway finished with 24 points and Vinny Hendrix had 22 points. It was the Eagles sixth win in their last seven games, improving their record to 19-8.