Kankakee ranked third in final AP Poll

The final IHSA Boys Basketball Associated Press Polls before postseason play begins next week were released Wednesday. After spending the entire season ranked in Class 3A, Kankakee (23-5) saw the last poll give it the No. 3 ranking, tied for the highest the Kays have been ranked all season.

Led by a deep junior class highlighted by Lincoln Williams, the No. 2 recruit in the state in the class of 2026 by 247 Sports, and bolstered by a battle-tested senior class that features Jordan Davis, Eli Stipp and Ke’Shawn Wade, the Kays won 11 of their last 13 regular season games. They now shift their focus to a loaded Washington Sectional that includes another three ranked teams – Morton, Metamora and Peoria.

Three other local schools received votes, giving the Daily Journal area at least one team receiving votes in all four classes for the first time this season.

In Class 4A, Bradley-Bourbonnais (20-7) received votes for the first time since December in the midst of a current eight-game winning streak. Bishop McNamara (22-7) received votes in Class 2A, and St. Anne (21-6) received votes in Class 1A.

For full polls, see below:

Class 4A

Rank School Total Points Previous

1. Kenwood (11) (27-1) 118 1

2. Marist (28-2) 92 5

3. Quincy (1) (27-3) 86 2

4. Waubonsie Valley (28-1) 74 7

5. Bolingbrook (27-4) 70 6

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (27-3) 66 3

7. Hinsdale Central (28-3) 56 4

8. Lisle (Benet Academy) (25-5) 34 9

9. Evanston Township (25-4) 32 8

10. Edwardsville (26-2) 23 10

Others receiving votes: 11, Fremd 3. 12, Lincoln Park 2. 13, Rock Island 2. 14, Normal Community 1. 15, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1.

Class 3A

Rank School Total Points Previous

1. DePaul College Prep (10) (26-3) 116 1

2. St. Laurence (24-5) 92 3

3. Kankakee (23-5) 70 4

4. Brother Rice (24-6) 62 2

5. Morton (22-6) 59 6

6. Chicago Mt. Carmel (25-5) 57 9

7. Metamora (25-6) 46 7

7. Kaneland (26-1) 46 8

9. Centralia (2) (25-4) 43 5

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Peoria (H.S.) (24-6) 32 10

Others receiving votes: 11, Mt. Zion 12. 12, Marion 9. 13, Deerfield 6. 14, Mount Vernon 4. 15, Lemont 3. 16, Lake Forest 2. 17, Herrin 1.

Class 2A

Rank School Total Points Previous

1. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (11) (25-4) 128 1

2. Pinckneyville (1) (26-3) 106 5

3. Benton (25-3) 88 7

4. Breese Central (24-5) 76 6

5. Bismarck-Henning (2) (29-1) 72 2

6. Auburn (27-3) 69 4

7. Williamsville (26-3) 55 3

8. Peoria Manual (16-12) 48 9

9. Sherrard (26-3) 31 8

10. Warsaw West Hancock (27-4) 25 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Columbia 15. 12, Chicago Dyett 13. 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 8. 14, Murphysboro 7. 15, Nashville 7. 16, Crane 4. 17, Tolono Unity 4. 18, El Paso-Gridley 3. 19, Leo 3. 20, Rockford Christian 2. 21, Bishop McNamara 1. 22, Downs Tri-Valley 1. 23, Peoria Notre Dame 1. 24, Pleasant Plains 1. 25, Princeton 1. 26, Westville 1.

Class 1A

Rank School Total Points Previous

1. Pecatonica (11) (28-1) 128 1

2. Goreville (26-3) 104 5

3. Effingham St. Anthony (1) (25-4) 81 3

4. Waltonville (23-4) 77 6

5. Lanark Eastland (25-4) 69 2

6. Hope Academy (20-7) 64 4

7. Mounds Meridian (1) (22-7) 60 8

8. Jacksonville Routt (26-4) 41 7

9. Tuscola (24-6) 29 9

10. Lexington (23-7) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Yorkville Christian 15. 12, Bluford Webber 11. 13, Winchester-West Central 5. 14, LeRoy 4. 15, Chicago (Fenger) 3. 16, Bowen 2. 17, St. Anne 2. 18, Dieterich 2. 19, Princeville 1.