Over two dozen local boys wrestlers headed to state

The IHSA Boys Wrestling Individual State Finals are right around the corner, and 25 wrestlers from five local Class 1A teams will be among those descending on the State Farm Center in Champaign starting in Thursday’s prelims.

A bulk of those wrestlers will be representing Coal City at state. The Coalers are sending 13 state qualifiers south, the most of any program in the state across all three classes. They are one of six programs to have double-digit state qualifiers, with Vandalia (11 qualifiers) being the only other such team in Class 1A.

Jason Piatak (106 pounds), Owen Peterson (113), Culan Lindemuth (120), Cooper Morris (126), Luke Munsterman (132), Brody Widlowski (138), Aidan Kenney (144), Noah Houston (150), Mason Garner (157), Brock Finch (165), Landin Benson (175), Cade Poyner (190) and John Keigher (215) will all hit the mats for the Coalers.

This large group also has plenty of experience at the state level, with 10 having previously reached state before as individuals. Munsterman and Keigher have competed at team state while only the freshman Piatak has no prior state experience of any kind. Benson won a state title at 165 pounds last year while Peterson, Morris and Widlowski also placed.

Coal City's Owen Peterson, top, attempts to roll Hope Academy's Nolan Callahan during the 113-pound championship match of the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Head coach Mark Masters said everyone is determined to make it as far as possible, and those with prior state experience are looking to reach new heights.

“We’ve got guys that have a lot of experience,” he said. “‘Where was I at last year and how can I get better than what I did last year?’ That’s their main focus. Just go to the next point, get your hand raised and advance in the tournament.”

Reed-Custer will send five wrestlers to state, including sectional champion and freshman Colton Drinkwine as the top seed at 106 pounds. He joins Benson as the only local wrestlers to earn the top seed in their weight class.

Cole Harris (113) and Kaaden Wood (120) will also compete at state for the first time while Jeremy Eggleston (138) and Dominic Alaimo (215) make return trips.

“Sky’s the limit,” Reed-Custer head coach Yale Davis said. “We’re there to compete every single match. That’s all we’re thinking about is the next match we have, and we’re going to go all the way to the end. We’re pretty excited for it.”

Central-Iroquois West had four wrestlers punch their tickets to Champaign. Gianni Panozzo (150) and Giona Panozzo (157) will both return to state joined by first-timers Evan Cox (144) and Brody O’Connor (215).

Head coach Travis Williams said he feels his qualifiers have been creating some positive momentum, including at sectionals this past weekend, that can carry over into state.

“Once we see who we’re wrestling for sure and see how things line up, just going and wrestling our style,” Williams said. “Hopefully we can feed off this weekend and keep building toward next weekend.”

Central-Iroquois West's Gianni Panozzo, left, looks to finish a takedown of Dwight's Dylan Crouch during the 150-pound championship of the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Bishop McNamara has two wrestlers heading down to state. Junior Blake Arseneau (132) will be looking to break through in his third trip to state while Alex Kostecka (138), also a junior, advanced from sectionals for the first time.

“For Blake, definitely the goal is to place,” McNamara head coach Jake Kimberlin said. “He’s been down there, he’s had the experience, he’s been in the show. Now it’s go down there and get on the podium. Same thing with Alex. Once you get down there, it doesn’t matter who you are. You’re just one of the many state qualifiers, and everyone has a chance.”

Wilmington wraps up the local representation at state. The Wildcats are sending junior Logan Van Duyne (190) back to state for the second year in a row.

“I want him to come out and wrestle his match, come out aggressive and not be afraid of anybody,” Wilmington head coach Nick Dziuban said. “I think the experience of going down last year is going to be huge for him, and I’m super excited to see what we do.”