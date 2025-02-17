Heard on the Street: “Selfie Experience” offered by downtown Kankakee photo studio, Rosewood Acres

Rosewood Acres, a new commercial photography studio, opened recently in the Majestic building at 150 N. Schuyler Ave. in downtown Kankakee.

Rosewood Acres offers a diverse range of photography services, and it specializes in real estate photography, professional headshots and small business branding. It is committed to producing high-quality images that stand out.

The business opened in October and is on the first floor in the back hall by the alley in suite 106, across from a former ice cream shop. Owners are Randy Aucone and Destiney Dangerfield, husband and wife.

Dangerfield said Rosewood Acres is open every day except Sunday. It’s best to make an appointment during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its studio is also open from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to its photography services, Rosewood Acres also offers a unique experience through its “Selfie Experience” studio on Friday nights. The innovative space features four custom selfie booths where individuals can bring their cell phones and capture fun, creative photos.

“We believe our services will greatly benefit the local community by providing professional photography solutions and a fun, interactive space for personal photo sessions,” Dangerfield said.

For more information, visit rosewood-acres.com or call 815-922-2401.