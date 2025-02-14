Snowfall arrives in Kankakee

A snowplow travels along South Indiana Avenue as a bicyclist braves the wind Tuesday, Feb. 12, as snow arrived to the Kankakee area. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Plows were out Tuesday afternoon as snowfall began in Kankakee and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Kankakee County along with several counties in northern and northeastern Illinois, including Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago.

The advisory is set to last from until 3 a.m. Thursday with the potential for 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation.

The NWS also highlighted the potential for wind chills as low as minus 10 on Friday morning. More snow accumulation is possible from Friday night into Saturday, with elevated snow risk during that time.

Sunday night and Monday morning could see wind chills as low as minus 20 degrees.

Authorities advise residents to stay informed about the latest road conditions and to exercise caution while traveling.

For real-time road updates in Illinois, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.