Cissna Park girls hoops finished undefeated VVC run: Thursday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Girls basketball

Cissna Park 63, Iroquois West 19: The Timberwolves won the Vermilion Valley Conference outright and finished conference play with a perfect 11-0 record thanks to their road win over the Raiders on Thursday. It was the first regular season conference title for the Timberwolves since 2016 as they improved to 25-4 overall on the season.

Addison Lucht led Cissna Park with 24 points in the game to go with four rebounds and four steals. Lauryn Hamrick added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Iroquois West fell to 12-17 overall and 6-5 in the VVC with the loss. Kenleigh Hendershot led the team with six points.

Watseka-Milford 62, Judah Christian 16: After falling to Cissna Park Monday to end VVC play at 9-2, the Warriors closed out the regular season at home Thursday with a blowout nonconference win. They improved to 25-4 overall.

It was senior night in Watseka for Megan Martin and Lauren Tegtmeyer, and the pair were two of the team’s top scorers in the game. Martin had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tegtmeyer had eight points, tied with Kami Muehling for second on the team, to go with seven rebounds.

Herscher 41, Lisle 29: In their regular season finale at home Thursday, the Tigers picked up a Illinois Central Eight Conference win over Lisle to wrap the regular season at 14-13 overall and 7-7 in the ICE. It was their second-straight conference win to move them into fourth place in the standings.

Anistin Hackley led the team with 12 points. RyLyn Adams finished with eight points and Leia Haubner added seven points.

Momence 28, Grant Park 21: Momence finished its regular season with a 12-13 overall record and 10-6 mark in the River Valley Conference, good for third place. No individual stats were immediately available for Momence.

The Dragons (10-14, 6-10) finished sixth in the RVC. Adelyn Karstensen had six points and four rebounds. Abi Roberts, Claire Sluis and Taylor Panozzo each had four points. Roberts had seven rebounds, one more than Sluis and Panozzo each had.

Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Illinois Lutheran 38: The Panthers ended RVC play on Thursday with their first conference win on the road this season. With two conference wins in the last four games, they end the regular season 7-23 overall and 4-12 in the RVC.

Three players scored in double figures for Gardner-South Wilmington, led by Maddie Simms with 17 points. Maya Cacello had 12 points, Grace Olsen added 11 points and Madison Wright nearly joined them in double figures with nine points.

Grace Christian 36, Donovan-St. Anne 33: After an early 10-4 hole, the Crusaders rallied to tie things at 24 after the third quarter and eventually prevail late. Grace Christian finished the regular season 5-21 and 4-12 (eighth) in the RVC. The Wildcats’ regular season ended at 13-14 and 8-8 (fifth) in the RVC.

Zoey Baldridge had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal to lead Grace. Kaitlyn Jorgensen had six points, three rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block. Miranda Glenn locked it down defensively with 10 blocks.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats.

Dwight 50, Coal City 19: The Coalers’ regular season came to a close Thursday night with a 21-9 record. No individual stats were immediately available.