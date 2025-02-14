Central misses share of RVC title with home loss to Tri-Point

Central's Gracie Schroeder attempts a shot under pressure from Tri-Point defenders on Thurs., Feb. 13, during the Comets' 46-44 loss to Tri-Point in the River Valley Conference title game. (Tiffany Blanchette)

CLIFTON − The Central and Tri-Point girls basketball teams played a thriller in Clifton on Thursday night with the River Valley Conference title on the line. Tri-Point came in with a 15-0 conference record, and with Central at 14-1, a Comet win would have given them a share of the RVC title.

Despite a second-half comeback attempt by Central that led to a dramatic final few minutes of play, Tri-Point held on for a tense 46-44 win to finish off an unbeaten conference season and take the RVC crown.

It was the third meeting between these teams this season, with the Chargers taking all three. Tri-Point finished the regular season 21-5 while the Comets wrapped it at 19-10 with a 14-2 conference record.

Thursday’s game was close throughout the first half, with Tri-Point leading 14-13 with around three minutes to go before halftime. The Chargers then closed out the half on a 12-2 run to go up 11 points at the break.

Central clawed back throughout the second half, cutting the deficit to six points by the end of the third quarter and eventually to 43-40 on a 3-pointer from Anna Winkel with three minutes left in the fourth.

The Comets cut the Charger lead to 46-44 with around 20 seconds to go on a layup from Eriannah Martinez, and then got the ball back after a Tri-Point miss with just under five seconds to go. Central would not be able to get off a shot before the buzzer, though, falling by just two points.

“That’s a hard locker room,” Central head coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton said. “We had a goal all season to win the conference. This is why we played, and to come down to the last game of the season and have a chance to share the championship, that was big for us. It didn’t quite happen.”

Winkel finished with a team-high 15 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Lia Prairie and Alexis Prisock had seven points apiece for the Comets.

Central's Anna Winkel shoots over a Tri-Point defender on Thurs., Feb. 13, during the Comets' 46-44 loss to Tri-Point in the River Valley Conference title game. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Lainey Bertrand had 17 points to lead Tri-Point, scoring all seven of her second-half points from the free-throw line including three clutch ones in the fourth quarter after Winkel’s 3-pointer cut the score to 43-40. Kadie Hummell added 10 points.

“It’s hard to beat a good team three times in one season, and we were able to do that tonight,” Tri-Point head coach Aaron Robbins said. “We got up pretty good at halftime and then [Central] made a run, like I told our girls they were going to. ... But our girls responded very well, kept their heads, went on a run ourselves and did a great job finishing the game.”

Swigert-Fenton agreed, saying that Tri-Point was always able to counter Central’s attempted comeback down the stretch. And even though they came out on the wrong end, she said the team should still be proud.

“Every time we’d start to make that run, credit Tri-Point, they would either make a basket or get a stop or something,” she said. “It doesn’t diminish the work, and 14-2 is nothing to hang your head about, but it doesn’t feel very good right now.”

The Comets will be back at home in the Crater to open regionals against Iroquois West at 2 p.m. on Saturday, giving them limited time to digest the tough loss.

It will be the third meeting of the season between Central and Iroquois West, with Central winning the first 49-40 and the second 40-35.

Swigert-Fenton said the Comets are expecting another close one.

“We’re happy we get a home game, and we have to have a real short memory,” she said. “We have one day to focus and get ready for Iroquois West. It will be a dog fight like it always is with them, but the girls are ready for the challenge.”