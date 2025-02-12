St. Anne, Beecher reach RVC Tournament final: Daily Journal Tuesday Roundup

Boys basketball

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 56, Central 44: For the third season in a row, the Bobcats earned a spot in the championship of the River Valley Conference Tournament. They downed Central in the Crater on Tuesday, improving to 16-11 on the season. The Comets fell to 16-9 overall.

Dominick DeFrank led Beecher in scoring with 17 points and also had a team-high six assists. Wences Baumgartner had 13 points and seven rebounds while Orlin Nesbitt had nine points and nine rebounds.

No individual stats were immediately available for Central.

St. Anne 69, Grace Christian 57: Grace Christian’s Ethan Reynods went absolutely wild in the RVC Tournament semifinals on Tuesday, scoring 42 points for the Crusaders. It was not enough, though, as St. Anne went on to win by 12 points and advanced to play Beecher in Friday’s title game. The Cardinals improved to 20-6 overall while Grace Christian fell to 13-11.

Grant Pomaranski led St. Anne with 23 points. Chris Link was also in double figures with 19 points while Brandon Schoth added nine points.

Sam Marquardt had eight points for Grace Christian in support of Reynold’s 42 points.

Grant Park 65, Donovan 37: Another big individual scoring performance was put on in the RVC Tournament by Grant Park’s Blake Brown, who scored 32 points to lead the Dragon’s to victory over the Wildcats. Grant Park also snapped a five-game losing streak to improve 9-18 on the season while Donovan fell to 5-19.

Jayden Kaack had 14 points for Grant Park to join Brown in double figures. Ryder Greenholdt and Brayden Heldt had six points apiece.

No individual stats were immediately available for Donovan.

Momence 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 63: Momence snapped a lengthy nine-game winning streak with its win in the RVC Tournament over the Panthers on Tuesday. Momence added to the win column for the first time since Jan 10, improving to 9-15 overall. Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 5-22.

Three Momence players scored in double figures, led by Nick Charbonneau with 23 points. Erick Castillo had 18 points and D’Angelo Hundley had 15 points.

For Gardner-South Wilmington, Cooper Biros had 22 points while Cole Hampson posted a big double-double with 20 points and 18 rebounds.

Regular season

Iroquois West 41, Milford 29: The Raiders grabbed a home win over the Bearcats on Tuesday in a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Iroquois West snapped a six game losing streak in conference play with the win, improving to 10-15 overall and 4-6 in the VVC. Milford fell to 6-22 (2-9).

Garret Tammen had 12 points to lead Iroquois West. Kobie Hendershot added nine points and Beau Howe finished with eight points.

Caleb Clutteur did nearly all of the scoring for Milford, finishing with 27 points. Tyler Runner had the remaining two points.

Watseka 63, Hoopeston 54: After losing their last six games, the last four of which came in the VVC, the Warriors picked up a conference win at home on Tuesday. They improved to 9-17 overall and 3-6 in the VVC.

Quinn Starkey knocked down six 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 25 points. He was joined in double figures by Andrew Shoemaker with 13 points and James Newell with 10 points. Frankie Shervino added nine points.

Coal City 49, Morris 46: The Coalers bounced back from consecutive losses to pick up a nonconference road win on Tuesday. They improved to 19-8 overall. No individual stats were immediately for Coal City.

Dwight 56, Herscher 51: The Tigers dropped a close nonconference game on the road Tuesday, ending their season-best winning streak at four games. Herscher fell to 11-16 overall. Austin Buckley scored a team-high 20 points while Jacob Mccree and Gavin Hull had eight points apiece.

Girls basketball

Donovan-St. Anne 37, Gardner-South Wilmington 35: Donovan-St. Anne was outscored 16-9 by Gardner-South Wilmington in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s River Valley Conference contest, but the Wildcats held on for a road win. They improved to 13-12 (8-7) while Gardner-South Wilmington fell to 6-23 (3-12).

Donovan-St. Anne got a double-double out of Laylah Lou Walters with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Chloe Ponton had 10 points and eight rebounds while Bailey Henneike had nine points and eight rebounds.

For the Panthers, Grace Olsen led the team with 13 points while Maddie Simms and Madison Wright had seven points apiece.

Momence 56, Illinois Lutheran 29: Tuesday marked the second time in three games that Momence beat Illinois Lutheran in RVC play. Momence has won four of its last five games to improve to 11-13 overall and 9-6 in the RVC. No individual stats were immediately available.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38, Iroquois West 28: The Raiders fell on the road on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference play, their third loss in a row. No individual stats were immediately available for Iroquois West (12-16, 6-4).

Dwight 43, Wilmington 35: Having picked up their 20th win of the season on at home Monday, the Wildcats fell on the road in nonconference play on Tuesday. Wilmington fell to 20-9 overall. No individual stats were immediately available.