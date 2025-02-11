3 arrests made in home invasion

KANKAKEE – Three men who allegedly invaded a home in eastern rural Kankakee County, tied up a victim and got away with numerous items on Monday, were arrested Monday night by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after noon to a residence on North Pearl Street in rural Kankakee County for a reported home invasion, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

The homeowner said a man posing as an Uber Eats representative approached his door. As the homeowner was engaged with the suspect, two more men forced their way inside the residence, according to the release.

The suspects then used zip-ties to restrain the homeowner. They proceeded to ransack the residence, stealing electronics, cash and multiple firearms before fleeing the scene.

Following a short investigation, deputies arrested 41-year-old Marcus A. Phelan, of Kankakee, 38-year-old James E. Schoeberl II, of St. Anne, and 29-year-old Ryan A. McManimen, of Bourbonnais, according to the release.

All three men were charged with home invasion. Phelan, who was armed at the time of his arrest, was also taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant from Morgan County. In addition to the arrests, deputies recovered multiple stolen items, according to the release.

“I want to commend our investigators for their outstanding work in quickly identifying and apprehending these individuals,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in the news release. “The ability to recover stolen property – including dangerous firearms – and bring these suspects into custody so swiftly is a testament to their dedication."

Downey also recognized the support from the Kankakee police and fire departments, the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring this case to resolution.

Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.