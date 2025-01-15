Approach job interview like a sales call

<strong>Dear Dave:</strong> I had an interview for a sales management position during the first week of January. Since then, I’ve sent two follow-up emails. One was to thank the human resources representative for their time and for considering me for the job. In the second, I reiterated my interest in the position and desire to work for the company. Was this a proper and professional approach? If not, how would you suggest handling things after a first interview? <strong>— Tiffany</strong>

<strong>Dear Tiffany:</strong> In this situation, I would recommend sending another email. You want to walk right up to that fine line that separates bold and confident from pushy, because that’s one of things a good sales manager should be able to do. Thank them again for their time, and respectfully tell them you understand any hiring decision can be a lengthy process, but you’d like to know when you can expect an answer.

I’m talking about using your experience and the idea that you’re a great sales person, who has transformed herself into a great sales manager. In other words, treat it almost like a professional sales call. And don’t be afraid to have a little fun with it. If you’re still under consideration, that means they like you and you have a shot at the position. You might even hint at the fact they don’t want to hire a sales manager who doesn’t know how to follow up.

You obviously have sales skills if you worked your way up to a manager’s position. So, put those skills to work. If you’re on a sales call, and the customer needs to perform some due diligence before deciding, a smart salesperson will request to schedule a follow-up. In your email, ask if checking back on a certain day in the next couple of weeks will work. You don’t want to be obnoxious, but you’re looking for an appointment of sorts — a time frame — so you’ll know when to follow up without seeming pushy or desperate.

I hope this helps, Tiffany. Good luck. <strong>— Dave</strong>