Preparing for butchering season and other late fall activities

Dustin and daughter Loretta are bringing their sons Denzel, 2, and Byron, 1, here around eight this morning before they head to town for an appointment at the dentist. I thought I should probably get this column done before they come. Daughter Verena is home today, and she is a great babysitter.

I need to wash laundry, as I didn’t get it washed yesterday. We have had rainy days, and that’s not so good for our solar power system. We didn’t have gas here yesterday, so son Benjamin went to town to get some last night. I will run the generator while I wash the clothes. We have had a lot of dreary days lately. Makes us so much more thankful for sunny days!

My thoughts are with nephew Steven, 17. He is a patient at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He had spinal fusion surgery yesterday and will have a few days in the hospital. Sister Emma is staying up there with him. I’m sure he misses his dad during times like this. And Emma the support of a husband. He would love to have some mail to pass his time, I’m sure. If anyone wants to send him some cheer, send it to my PO box address at the end of the column and mark Attn: Steven. I will make sure he gets it. Steven also has muscular dystrophy, so his recovery will be more of a challenge.

Tonight my daughters, sister Verena, and I are planning to attend a Pampered Chef bridal shower for daughter-in-law Grace (son Joseph’s wife) at her brother’s house. Hopefully, Grace will get lots of free items to fill her kitchen and us ladies get a night out to visit.

Our plans are to butcher two pigs Saturday. One will be for daughter Lovina and Daniel and the other one for us. I will be glad once this job is done. Then in a few weeks we plan to butcher 75 chickens. Dustin is raising them for us. Daniel and Lovina, Dustin and Loretta, and our household will each get 25 chickens. My husband Joe wants to smoke a few whole chickens, but the rest will be bagged and put in the freezer for future use. We also need to butcher a beef yet. I’m out of sausage, but I still have some ground beef left. We are planning to butcher just a half beef for us this year, as the house has fewer people. It seems like I always guess too much when I fix a meal. I have to remember that only three of our eight children are left here at home.

Our sons-in-law have been fortunate to harvest some deer for their freezers. Also, Verena’s special friend Daniel Ray. He brought us some venison summer sausage on Saturday evening.

We have been enjoying playing the game Life on the Farm this past week. It gets dark so fast, so our chores get done earlier. The game is a challenge to see who can buy 60 cows and save up $10,000 first. The game is similar to Monopoly and can get quite competitive. Why does it seem like popcorn and apples go good when playing games on cold nights? Haha!

Verena and Daniel Ray are working on a 1,000-piece puzzle whenever they get a chance. It has all kinds of candy bars for the picture. I told them that would make me hungry for chocolate.

I’m back now . . . I showered before the boys came. We made breakfast for them, and then Verena gave Byron a ride on her scooter. He was still tired and is taking a nap. Denzel helped me throw the clothes down to the basement. I throw it down through a cold air return vent. Of course we take the vent out first! Denzel was entertained throwing two clothes hampers full of clothes down there. When he was done he said, “There you go, Grandma.” Bless his heart!

Now I will go wash clothes while Verena keeps watch over the sweethearts!

God’s blessings to all.