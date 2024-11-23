When will gas go bad?

<strong>Q:</strong> So, in the 1960s my parents said I learned to read by reading the Tribune sports section. I have been a life-long subscriber and have enjoyed your straightforward advice. Now that I’ve entered my sixties, I finally have a question for you. I am considering a PHEV as I work close to home and usually drive no more than 15 miles a day and may seldom need gas. So theoretically I could go days or weeks or maybe even months without using the ICE. My father always was a fan of periodically taking out an infrequently used car to “stir the tanks” so to speak. So if the ICE in the PHEV is not used for an extended time, does it need some type of additive or other precautions? <strong>— R.H., Naperville, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Initially, I need to clarify your abbreviations. PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) is rather commonly recognized, but ICE (internal combustion engine) may not be on the tip of everybody’s tongues. Admittedly, the PHEV’s ICE seldom uses gas, although the fuel may stay fresh for six months or more. IMHO, if you want to ensure the gas stays fresh, feel free to add a fuel stabilizer such as StaBil or Sea Foam when you gas up.

<strong>Q:</strong> I’m a loyal reader of your column that appears in the Chicago Tribune. I believe you’ve been asked the following question many times so here’s one more. I’ve always put regular gas in my vehicles even if premium was recommended by the manufacturer and never experienced any issues. I currently own a vehicle that has a 3.0-liter turbo V-6 engine, and the manufacturer is also recommending premium. I’d appreciate your opinion regarding what’s best. <strong>— L.B., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> That is almost a trick question. One answer is that premium gas is best for overall performance. On the other side, regular gas is best for overall pocketbook performance. I prefer to use premium gas with turbocharged engines since I am a spirited driver. Engines are equipped with knock sensors that alert the engine control computer to detune the engine when using regular gas, reducing performance, until the knock stops. You must choose what’s best for you.

<strong>Q:</strong> I read the letter from K.R. in Minneapolis asking about a backup camera for his Lexus so he didn’t have to back out of Target parking spaces. The solution is actually quite simple: Never choose a parking spot you have to back out of. Always pull through the parking spaces so the front of your car is facing out into the aisle. The exit is safer and easier. <strong>— J.M., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I do that so often that I didn’t consider it part of my answer. Sure, you may have to walk a bit farther, but can’t we all use a bit more exercise?

<strong>Q:</strong> We have a 2019 Subaru and recently moved from Michigan where regular 87 octane unleaded typically does not contain ethanol. Here in Minnesota and surrounding states the norm is 10% ethanol. I remember back in the day when ethanol was introduced, the old shadetree mechanics claimed it could eat away at fuel lines and gaskets. Are there any concerns with using the 10% ethanol, or any benefits? I have not noticed any performance issues. <strong>— F.R., Rogers, Minnesota</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Back in the day, fuel systems, gaskets and such were made using materials that didn’t tolerate alcohol very well. That day is long gone. You will not encounter any engine issues, but you may encounter a slight drop in fuel economy with ethanol-laced gasoline.