Fresh produce 101

Psssst. Could you use an extra $300? You might want to take a look in your garbage.

Recent studies indicate that food waste remains a significant issue in American households. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 31% of the food supply at retail and consumer levels is lost or wasted, amounting to approximately 133 billion pounds and nearly $162 billion in value.

Focusing on produce, the Produce Price Index reports that wasting 150 pounds of produce annually could result in a financial loss ranging from $258 to $334 per household, depending on the types of produce discarded.

In a survey of 1,000 households, the folks at Glad found that while 83% considered themselves knowledgeable about storing produce, only 32% knew the proper way to store apples, and 38% knew the best way to store strawberries.

And so, my dear readers, in an effort to raise our collective produce intelligence quotient, what follows is a crash course in the proper care and storage of fresh fruits and vegetables.

<strong>General:</strong> Most fruits will ripen at room temperature, but once ripe, they should be refrigerated. With few exceptions, do not wash fruits or vegetables before storing because washing hastens spoilage. Rather, wash just before eating.

<strong>Apples:</strong> Store in the refrigerator; do not overcrowd, allow for good air circulation. Unwashed, will remain at their peak for at least three weeks.

<strong>Bananas:</strong> Store at room temperature unbagged; suspended from a hook is ideal. Do not refrigerate. Once ripe will last three to five days. Can freeze: Peel, slice and spread on cookie sheet. Once frozen, bag them.

<strong>Raspberries:</strong> Do not wash until ready to use. Store in a plastic container with a tight-fitting lid. For optimum length of life, arrange berries in a single layer. Will last for two to three days in the refrigerator, depending on how ripe they are.

<strong>Strawberries:</strong> Do not wash, do not remove stems. Store in a sealable bag. To achieve maximum fresh life, arrange strawberries in a single layer in a plastic container with tight-fitting lid. Will stay fresh for four to five days.

<strong>Grapes:</strong> Do not wash. Leave on stems and store in zip-type bag in the refrigerator. Unwashed will stay fresh for two to three weeks. Washed? One week if you’re lucky. Always wash just before eating.

<strong>Avocados:</strong> Ripen at room temperature on the counter, then store in the refrigerator. Will stay fresh and wonderful for up to five days.

<strong>Lettuce:</strong> Here’s an exception to the washing rule: Wash well under cold running water. Drain well. Store in sealable plastic bag in the refrigerator (insert a paper towel in the bag to absorb moisture). Will remain fresh and crisp for seven to 10 days.

<strong>Tomatoes:</strong> To ripen, store at room temperature, stem up and away from sunlight. Store in plastic sealable bag in the refrigerator. Will stay fresh for up to a week once ripe.

<strong>Potatoes and dry onions:</strong> Never refrigerate. Store in dark, cool space like closet or pantry. Maintain good air circulation. To get onions to last for a month or longer: Cut one leg from a clean pair of pantyhose. Drop an onion into the toe, tie a knot close to the onion. Drop in another. Repeat until filled. Hang from a nail in the pantry. Need an onion? Cut right below the lowest knot. Suspended with air circulation encourages long life for onions. Works well with garlic and potatoes too.