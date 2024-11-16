KVPD honors Spriggs

Kankakee Valley Park District officials celebrated the placing of the plaque and new signage for Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium Tuesday (Nov. 12).

Earlier this year, the KVPD Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to change the name to honor the 79-year-old Spriggs.

In 1987, Spriggs retired from Shapiro Developmental Center after 23 years and started working for Kankakee Valley Park District. He worked in many roles before retiring in 2003.

After that he became a volunteer until 2013. He capped it off by serving one term on the KVPD board from 2017-22.

“I didn’t do all that stuff because I was looking for recognition, but something like this, honestly, this is beyond recognition,” Spriggs said in Daily Journal story earlier this year.

“This is an honor to have them do this. It’s like a legacy for me. I appreciate that so much and there are so many people to thank for this with ties to the district.”