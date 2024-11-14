How to negotiate a lower interest rate with your creditors

If you carry a balance on your credit card or high-interest loan, sooner or later, you will likely feel the financial pinch. That’s because these forms of financing more severely penalize borrowers due to several factors.

First, consider that the APR (annual percentage rate) on a card or loan represents the annual cost of borrowing and usually falls between 15% to over 30% for credit cards (today, the average interest rate on credit cards currently stands at 28.50%, according to Forbes). Interest is typically calculated daily, which means you can find the daily rate by dividing the APR by 365; for example, an APR of 24% translates to a daily rate of roughly 0.066%. Compound interest also applies here, meaning that you incur interest not just on the initial principal but also on any interest that has already accrued, causing your balance to grow quickly if you carry debt from month to month.

Also, be aware that credit cards operate on a revolving credit system, enabling you to borrow up to a certain limit while carrying a balance. However, if you fail to pay the full amount, interest will build up on the outstanding balance, increasing your debt even more. As a result, holding a balance on high-interest credit cards or loans can result in paying back significantly more than the original amount borrowed.

But there’s some good news that can lead to paying less in overall interest on your plastic or loan: Ask for a lower rate. LendingTree reports that 76% of credit cardholders who sought a lower APR in the past year had their requests approved, resulting in an average reduction of 6.3 percentage points.

Here are some recommended ways to possibly pay less:

<strong>Dig into your data.</strong> Check your current interest rate/APR, credit score, three free credit reports (from Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion), and payment history with the credit card or lender. Know these numbers and write them down.

<strong>Explore the competition.</strong> To bolster your negotiation efforts, look into interest rates competing lenders offer for similar credit profiles.

<strong>Reach out directly to your lender or credit card company.</strong> Ask if you can negotiate a lower APR. You’ll stand a better chance of success if you have a favorable credit score, a positive payment history, and a long history with them.

<strong>Pay attention to timing.</strong> Approach your card company or lender when your payment history is favorable instead of waiting until you face financial difficulties.

<strong>Point out the positives.</strong> Share your good credit score, clean credit reports, track record of on-time payments, loyalty as a long-term customer, and anything else that stands out.

<strong>Be open to negotiation.</strong> Realize that you may not secure the exact rate you want, so be willing to discuss a temporary rate reduction or other benefits.

<strong>Get it in writing.</strong> Once an agreement is made, ensure that the new interest rate and any related terms are documented in writing for your records.