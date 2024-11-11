Momence Teacher Shares Experience on National Platform

Momence High School teacher Madison Meyer demonstrated an inquiry-based agricultural science curriculum at the 97th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., in late October.

Serving as a curriculum for agricultural science education (CASE) lab specialist, Meyer modeled the<strong> </strong>AgXplorer CASE curriculum at the convention.

CASE is an initiative of the National Council for Agricultural Education.

During the demonstration time, Meyer spent an hour connecting with some of the 75,000 teachers and students from across the nation in attendance at the National FFA Expo.

Meyer shared how to deliver lessons in an inquiry-based way that will shift focus in the classroom from teacher-led to student-directed learning.

“I had so much fun sharing the lab experience with students from other states and connecting with other agriculture teachers from across the country,” Meyer said in a news release.

The curriculum was written by CASE 4 Learning.

CASE 4 Learning is committed to designing an inquiry-based agricultural curriculum that meets the current demands of teachers, students, and industry. CASE 4 Learning provides comprehensive professional development and workshops for new and seasoned teachers to achieve lifetime certification, learn new coursework, and build a community of support.

Upon certification, all CASE 4 Learning teachers have access to course updates, training, and support for the remainder of their careers. The curriculum is designed to spiral and scaffold course concepts, incorporate APP (Activity, Project, or Problem) modalities, and meet core standards to equip teachers and schools to help students become lifelong learners and prepare them for college or careers.

For more information about CASE 4 Learning, visit www.case4learning.org

