Momence man arrested on solicitation of child in Park Forest

A Momence man is scheduled to appear in Will County Court on Friday regarding allegedly soliciting a child for sex.

Michael A. Merrill, 32, of Momence, was arrested on Oct. 31 in the 23400 block of Western Avenue, according to online court records, per a Chicago Tribune report.

Merrill is alleged to have had sexually explicit communications online with a person he thought was a 12-year-old girl and drove to Park Forest to meet her and her 5-year-old cousin, police said.

