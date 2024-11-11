KANKAKEE — On Thursday, Kankakee police arrested Daniel Buhr, of Kankakee, for criminal damage to property for causing several hundred dollars in damages to a Kankakee business earlier in the week.

According to a Kankakee police report, 35-year-old Buhr was found by officers as they investigated an unrelated call.

At approximately 1:26 p.m., officers responded to report of criminal damage at a business in the 900 block of West Station, the report said.

An employee at the business said the glass in the front door was damaged. Officers took a description of the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video damaging the door, the report said.

Additionally, the video showed the suspect damaging a camera on the south side of the building, the report said.

Staff from the business confirmed to officers the suspect had been present at the establishment the previous evening and that law enforcement had responded to an unrelated matter involving the individual after the bar’s closing, the report said.

The investigation further determined Buhr was the man seen in the video.

The Kankakee Police Department urges anyone with further information about the incident to contact the department at 815-933-0426 or through anonymous tips via the Kankakee Crime Stoppers.

https://daily-journal.com/news/crime/man-arrested-for-inflicting-hundreds-of-dollars-by-damaging-kankakee-business/article_2a3d90f6-9e09-11ef-8e79-d75884fba13c.html