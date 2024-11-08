UTVs also banned on Kankakee city streets

A utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, travels on a road in the eastern portion of the United States in this file photo. The Kankakee City Council added these vehicles to the list of banned transportation options in the city. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

KANKAKEE — Add Utility Terrain Vehicles, better known as UTVs, to the list of transportation options not allowed on Kankakee streets, sidewalks or parks.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, UTVs were added to the growing list of vehicles prohibited from use on public property.

The updated ordinance was unanimously approved.

The list of banned vehicles is extensive. The list now contains UTVs, ATVs, golf carts, mini bikes, mini motorcycles and dirt bikes.

Anyone ticketed by police for operating these vehicles on streets, sidewalks or parks is subjected up to a $250 fine for a first offense. The fine increases up to $500 for a second offense and $750 for a third or subsequent violation.

It was only in January 2023 that a move was underway to allow for the use of golf carts on certain streets within the Kankakee city limits. That measure, led by then-3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford failed to get out of the council’s Ordinance Committee.

Crawford had been pushing to have licensed golf carts allowed on city streets, but not on heavily-used roads such as Court Street or Kennedy Drive.

Some Kankakee County communities such as Manteno, Momence and St. Anne allow for golf carts on their roads.

Kankakee corporate counsel Dawn Landwehr noted these off-road vehicle are prohibited for use on roads. Municipalities, however, can make exceptions to allow for their use.

Landwehr explained since the city had previously banned certain recreational or off-road vehicles from city streets, she felt it was necessary to include the UTVs as well.

