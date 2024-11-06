When all else fails, cover it with chocolate

As the story goes, the local inventor invited the town’s pastry makers to observe his latest invention: an automated pastry-making machine. To his dismay, the bakers deemed it unfit because it could not consistently turn out perfect pastries.

Not one to give up easily, the inventor took one of the chefs aside and asked, “What do YOU do when you make a mistake?”

“I cover it with chocolate,” he replied.

With that, the inventor went back to his workshop, made a few strategic changes to his machine and invited the testers to return. To his joy, the pastry makers were so impressed that each of them commissioned a machine for their bakery. Little did they know he programmed it so that when something went wrong, it sent a signal to simply cover it with chocolate.

The moral of our little story: It’s only a cooking mistake if you can’t come up with a clever way to cover the mistake.

For example, if your Thanksgiving stuffing turns out dry as dust, don’t toss it out. Drizzle chicken broth over it, cover with foil and allow it to sit for several minutes. It will become soft and moist, and no one will be the wiser.

When making homemade mashed potatoes, if you misjudge and add too much liquid, you can thicken by adding a small amount of uncooked instant potato flakes. Wait a few minutes before adding more if the mashed potatoes still seem too thin, because the thickening occurs upon standing.

Gravy too salty? Don’t fret! If it’s only a slightly salty problem, add a pinch of brown sugar or 1/3 teaspoon white vinegar to counter the saltiness. For a more serious situation, drop a peeled raw potato into the gravy and allow it to sit for a few minutes, stirring gently. The potato will absorb much of the salt, leaving the gravy much improved.

Burnt toast or bread? Use a fine grater or knife to scrape off the burnt bits. If it’s bread, butter it and toast it lightly under a broiler. No one will be the wiser.

Overcooked pasta or veggies? Toss them into an ice bath to stop further cooking, then saute them with butter, garlic and herbs for a “planned” texture.

Too spicy to handle? Add a bit of dairy — like cream, yogurt or sour cream — to mellow the heat. A spoonful of sugar or honey can also tone down the spice, as can some diced potatoes.

Cake won’t come out of the pan? Turn that stuck cake into a “trifle.” Layer broken bits with whipped cream, fruit or pudding, and present it like that was the plan all along.

Cookies spread too thin? Use a round cookie cutter to reshape them while they’re still warm. They’ll look like perfect rounds, and you can nibble on the scraps.

Sauce too thin? Whisk in a cornstarch slurry (1 part cornstarch, 2 parts cold water) or mash some soft butter with flour and stir it in — instant fix without lumps.

Forgot to defrost the meat? Use the cold-water method to defrost (in a sealed bag, submerged in cold water). Or lean into it — slice thin pieces off the still-frozen meat and cook directly. Think stir fry or fajitas!

Food too dry? Serve it with a sauce or gravy. Butter, broth or a quick bechamel can turn a dry dish into a rich delight.

Burnt the bottom of the pot? Don’t stir! Immediately transfer the top layer to another pot or pan, leaving the burnt part behind. Add a dash of smoked paprika and play it off as “smoky flavor.”